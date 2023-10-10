We stand as a guardian of identity verification to bolster national security - DVLA CEO

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Mr. Kwasi Agyeman Busia has assured that his outfit accepts that its role extends far beyond the issuance of driver's licenses and vehicle registration.

According to him, DVLA under his leadership is ready to rise to the occasion to deliver on its mandate and more in a world where technology has become the order of the day.

Delivering an address at the maiden edition of the International Driver and Vehicle Innovations Conference (2023 IDVIC) in Accra on Tuesday, October 10, Mr. Kwasi Agyeman Busia stressed that DVLA stands as a guardian of identity verification, safeguarding the integrity of licensing processes and bolstering national security.

“It is important to recognize the critical role played by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) in the overarching agenda of our nation's development.

“The DVLA, often operating in the background, is also a critical part of our economic vitality.

“In this digital age, the DVLA stands as a guardian of identity verification, safeguarding the integrity of licensing processes and bolstering national security,” Mr. Kwasi Agyeman Busia said in his address.

Adding that DVLA is much more than an administrative entity, the CEO explained that the Authority is also an enabler of progress, a guardian of order, and a facilitator of national development.

Mr. Kwasi Agyeman Busia noted that as the Authority deliberates on the future of driver and vehicle licensing management at the International Driver and Vehicle Innovations Conference, it does so with the understanding that its decisions and actions impact not only the safety and convenience of the citizenry but also the very trajectory of the nation's technological advancement.

He said the conference marks an important and pivotal juncture in the shared commitment to exploring the limitless possibilities that lie ahead for road transport.

He said the conference is not only to acknowledge the remarkable advancements and tremendous achievements of those who have made it their commitment and duty to Innovate, Reinvent, and Sustain the road transport sector but also to deliberate and forge a path toward a future that promises to redefine the way DVLA thinks about road transport.

In his closing, Mr. Kwasi Agyeman Busia expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Transport for continuous support while calling on all stakeholders in the transport sector to work together to make the sector better.

Speaking at the International Driver and Vehicle Innovations Conference, the Minister for Transport, Hon. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah said it is crucial for the country to reinvent policies, regulations, and infrastructure to accommodate the rapidly evolving landscape of road transport across the globe.

He argued that it is incumbent upon the country to promote sustainable transport practices, from reducing emissions through cleaner fuels to investing in public transport that eases traffic congestion and reduces carbon footprint.

Insisting that in doing these public support and acceptability would be critical, the Minister for Transport called on all and sundry to continue to support and contribute to the public discourse in the bid to innovate, reinvent, and sustain the transport sector.

“The future of road transport is not a distant vision; it is a collective endeavour that starts with the policies we formulate today. Our commitment to innovation, reinvention, and sustainability will define how we navigate this road.

I'm confident that our shared vision will lead to a safer, more efficient, and sustainable tomorrow,” Hon. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah said in his address.

The International Driver and Vehicle Innovations Conference which is the first of its kind was held on the theme, “The Future of Road Transport” to create a platform for vehicle and driver experts to share ideas, discuss challenges, and explore solutions that can help to improve the road transport sector in the country.

The Conference hosted by DVLA was attended by transport stakeholders not only in Ghana but across Africa.

Dignitaries that attended the Conference include the Chairman of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, Governing Board Mr. Frank Davies Esq, African Union High Representative, Dr. Ibn Chambas, The Focal person for West African Road Safety Organization Mr. Lateef Ramoni, Sector Commander, Federal road safety corps, Imo state Nigeria, Corps Commander Evaristus Ebeniro, as well as members of Parliament and members of the Diplomatic Corps.