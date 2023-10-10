Free SHS has created opportunities for 1.4m students – Dr. Adutwum

Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has lauded the government’s Free Senior High School policy, saying it has provided a window of opportunity for over 1.4 million students to attain a secondary school education.

Speaking at the formal launch of the National Service Scheme at 50 (NSS@50) at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Mr. Adutwum said he is proud to have been a part of the journey of the Free SHS thus far.

Mr. Adutwum celebrated the successes of the initiative, saying it has balanced out the ratio of boys to girls with secondary education in the last six years.

He also indicated that the government is currently on a drive to transform Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

He added that the various construction of educational facilities across the country is an indication of the government’s seriousness and commitment to transforming Ghana’s basic education system.

“Today, I am happy to note that from 830,000 students that were enrolled in our secondary schools, now we have 1.4 million of our youth enrolled in secondary schools,” Mr. Adutwum said. “I am happy to note that we are at a point where we have equal numbers of girls as boys in our senior high schools, something that nobody ever dreamt that an African country could achieve.

“TVET is undergoing transformation but I am so excited that he [President Akufo-Addo] has now turned his attention to the transformation of our basic school system.

“Schools that are under construction in many parts of the country are making a profound statement that public schools can do better and public schools are being transformed and TVET is going through transformation.”

