If you are true lovers of NPP go after Ken Agyapong for a showdown – Prof. Gyampo dares party hooligans

Senior lecturer at the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana, Legon, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has argued that the person behind the New Patriotic Party (NPP) members that invaded United Television over the past weekend is worse than a dog with its tail between its legs.

A group of NPP party sympathisers including well-known members stormed the Studios of UTV on Saturday without authorisation to disrupt the airing of United Showbiz.

The group stormed UTV in search of Kwame A-Plus, one of the regular panelists to demand an apology for tearing apart a letter from the party to the station on live TV.

Although the NPP has denied sanctioning the invasion of UTV Studios, it admits that the group is made up of party followers.

Sharing his view on the matter, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has dared the person behind the invasion to mobilise thugs to go after flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Agyapong if indeed they are true lovers of the NPP.

“If you can’t mobilize thugs to go attack Ken Agyapong but can do so to A-Plus, then you are worse than a dog with its tail between its legs. True lovers of the NPP with balls, should take this nonsense to Ken Agyapong and see showdown,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo said in a post on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the 16 members of the NPP hooligans arrested by the Police after invading UTV over the weekend were reportedly granted bail on Monday.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is demanding that all suspects should be prosecuted.