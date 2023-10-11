Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
11.10.2023 Headlines

I guarantee you instant victory if you join my butterfly movement—Alan invites Kennedy Agyapong

I guarantee you instant victory if you join my butterfly movement—Alan invites Kennedy Agyapong
11.10.2023 LISTEN

Alan Kyerematen, the independent candidate for the 2024 general elections, believes the Butterfly movement has a stronger chance of defeating both New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 general elections.

The failed flagbearer candidate said it would be best for Kennedy Agyapong to join his movement considering the current happenings within the party.

Speaking in an interview on Silver TV, Alan Kyerematen argues that he and Kennedy Agyapong share a similar philosophy of empowering the youth, which is why they both need to enter into a partnership.

Mr Alan says if Ken Agyapong follows his vision of a Ghana where opportunities and initiatives for the youth are the norm, it is best to collaborate to push that vision strongly.

“Kennedy Agyapong is my brother, I don’t mind us working together. I believe Ghanaians want this partnership as well. We will be a formidable force if we come together. My ideology of a youth empowerment is similar to his so I have no issues of us collaborating to work together, I invite him to join my alliance, he is free to join my alliance,” Alan Kyerematen stated in a local dialect Twi.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Talensi: Family appeals for GHS4000 for surgery on son suffering imperforate anus Talensi: Family appeals for GHS4000 for surgery on son suffering imperforate anu...

2 hours ago

Stephanie Benson, Ghanaian singer and breast cancer awareness advocate If your breast cancer treatment will require losing all breasts, accept and surv...

2 hours ago

I guarantee you instant victory if you join my butterfly movement—Alan invites Kennedy Agyapong I guarantee you instant victory if you join my butterfly movement—Alan invites K...

2 hours ago

Solomon Buchi, Nigerian Life Coach iPhone 8 Saga: Early exposure to phones, internet reason current generation is s...

2 hours ago

Dr Opoku Ware Amponsah Streamlining organ harvesting best way to save kidney patients - Korle Bu CEO

2 hours ago

UTV attack: Were hungry, channel your powerful energies in Agriculture; we need maize, cassava, plantain —Prof. Osafo to NPP goons UTV attack: ‘We’re hungry, channel your powerful energies in Agriculture; we nee...

2 hours ago

Forget about breaking the 8 if you dont complete Kejetia-Central market project – Kumasi traders to govt Forget about ’breaking the 8’ if you don’t complete Kejetia-Central market proj...

2 hours ago

UTV attack: That was inappropriate, unacceptable; must not be condoned; use culprits as scapegoats —Philip Abban to NPP UTV attack: ‘That was inappropriate, unacceptable; must not be condoned; use cul...

3 hours ago

Man accused of defrauding businessman of more than GHS1million faces court Man accused of defrauding businessman of more than GHS1million faces court

3 hours ago

AFP - LUIS TATO Kenya court puts Haiti deployment on temporary hold until 24 October

Just in....
body-container-line