I guarantee you instant victory if you join my butterfly movement—Alan invites Kennedy Agyapong

11.10.2023

Alan Kyerematen, the independent candidate for the 2024 general elections, believes the Butterfly movement has a stronger chance of defeating both New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 general elections.

The failed flagbearer candidate said it would be best for Kennedy Agyapong to join his movement considering the current happenings within the party.

Speaking in an interview on Silver TV, Alan Kyerematen argues that he and Kennedy Agyapong share a similar philosophy of empowering the youth, which is why they both need to enter into a partnership.

Mr Alan says if Ken Agyapong follows his vision of a Ghana where opportunities and initiatives for the youth are the norm, it is best to collaborate to push that vision strongly.

“Kennedy Agyapong is my brother, I don’t mind us working together. I believe Ghanaians want this partnership as well. We will be a formidable force if we come together. My ideology of a youth empowerment is similar to his so I have no issues of us collaborating to work together, I invite him to join my alliance, he is free to join my alliance,” Alan Kyerematen stated in a local dialect Twi.