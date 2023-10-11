iPhone 8 Saga: Early exposure to phones, internet reason current generation is struggling — Life Coach

A viral video of a father yelling at his daughter for requesting an iPhone 8 as a birthday gift has sparked debate on parenting and children's access to technology.

Renowned Nigerian Life Coach Solomon Buchi has waded into the debate, asserting that early exposure to phones and the internet is negatively affecting today's youth.

In the video circulating online, the angry father is heard using vulgar language at his daughter, telling her to emulate her peers who are using their bodies to make money.

The reaction sparked widespread criticism on social media.

Commenting on the issue in a Tuesday post, Coach Buchi observed from his experience that unlimited access to phones and the internet at a young age is "messing up" the current generation.

He said he and his wife have agreed not to provide smartphones for their children until university to avoid this kind of problem.

"They'll have alternatives like a home library, music studio, art studio, board games and outdoor activities," Buchi explained, adding, "Let them get their hands dirty in real life and learn without constant screen time."

He believes the psychological issues of early over-exposure are "damning."