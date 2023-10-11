Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

iPhone 8 Saga: Early exposure to phones, internet reason current generation is struggling — Life Coach

Social News Solomon Buchi, Nigerian Life Coach
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Solomon Buchi, Nigerian Life Coach

A viral video of a father yelling at his daughter for requesting an iPhone 8 as a birthday gift has sparked debate on parenting and children's access to technology.

Renowned Nigerian Life Coach Solomon Buchi has waded into the debate, asserting that early exposure to phones and the internet is negatively affecting today's youth.

In the video circulating online, the angry father is heard using vulgar language at his daughter, telling her to emulate her peers who are using their bodies to make money.

The reaction sparked widespread criticism on social media.

Commenting on the issue in a Tuesday post, Coach Buchi observed from his experience that unlimited access to phones and the internet at a young age is "messing up" the current generation.

He said he and his wife have agreed not to provide smartphones for their children until university to avoid this kind of problem.

"They'll have alternatives like a home library, music studio, art studio, board games and outdoor activities," Buchi explained, adding, "Let them get their hands dirty in real life and learn without constant screen time."

He believes the psychological issues of early over-exposure are "damning."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Talensi: Family appeals for GHS4000 for surgery on son suffering imperforate anus Talensi: Family appeals for GHS4000 for surgery on son suffering imperforate anu...

2 hours ago

Stephanie Benson, Ghanaian singer and breast cancer awareness advocate If your breast cancer treatment will require losing all breasts, accept and surv...

2 hours ago

I guarantee you instant victory if you join my butterfly movement—Alan invites Kennedy Agyapong I guarantee you instant victory if you join my butterfly movement—Alan invites K...

2 hours ago

Solomon Buchi, Nigerian Life Coach iPhone 8 Saga: Early exposure to phones, internet reason current generation is s...

2 hours ago

Dr Opoku Ware Amponsah Streamlining organ harvesting best way to save kidney patients - Korle Bu CEO

2 hours ago

UTV attack: Were hungry, channel your powerful energies in Agriculture; we need maize, cassava, plantain —Prof. Osafo to NPP goons UTV attack: ‘We’re hungry, channel your powerful energies in Agriculture; we nee...

2 hours ago

Forget about breaking the 8 if you dont complete Kejetia-Central market project – Kumasi traders to govt Forget about ’breaking the 8’ if you don’t complete Kejetia-Central market proj...

2 hours ago

UTV attack: That was inappropriate, unacceptable; must not be condoned; use culprits as scapegoats —Philip Abban to NPP UTV attack: ‘That was inappropriate, unacceptable; must not be condoned; use cul...

3 hours ago

Man accused of defrauding businessman of more than GHS1million faces court Man accused of defrauding businessman of more than GHS1million faces court

3 hours ago

AFP - LUIS TATO Kenya court puts Haiti deployment on temporary hold until 24 October

Just in....
body-container-line