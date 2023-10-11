Modern Ghana logo
Streamlining organ harvesting best way to save kidney patients - Korle Bu CEO

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Health Dr Opoku Ware Amponsah
The Chief Executive Officer for the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Opoku Ware Amponsah has revealed that, streamlining organ harvesting in Ghana will be one of the best way to save kidney patients in the country from dying prematurely.

According to him, legalization of organ harvesting will be a serious game changer in Ghana’s health care delivery.

The renowned doctor has observed that, while providing dialysis treatment for kidney patients should be the priority of the government, legalizing organ harvesting will save thousands from the high cost of dialysis treatment.

Speaking to Captain Koda on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show Nyansapo on Tuesday October 19, 2023, Dr Opoku Ware maintains that there were many human organs that could be harvested to save people if only there would be official legal backing.

"While organ harvesting is very effective in saving individuals from death, poor regulations on the process could lead to abuse of the process.

"There are some rich individuals who can induce the poor ones to harvest their organs, but with proper regulations and legalization, the process can be done effectively to save more lives," he said.

Dr Opoku Ware Amponsah however appealed to the Parliament of Ghana to speed up processes towards the passage of the law on tissue donation, harvesting and storage of various organs.

