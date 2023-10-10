UTV attack: We’re are here to protect you — Management to “distressed” workers

Following the disruption of its United Showbiz program by NPP supporters, United Television (UTV) management has reassured its "distressed" employees of their safety.

A group of NPP sympathizers, who claimed the station has been unfair to the NPP government invaded the studios of UTV on October 7, disrupting a live show for nearly an hour before police restored calm.

Management noted that the incident has caused "distress or anxiety" among staff.

"We understand that this event may have caused some distress or anxiety amongst our working team but we want to assure you of Management's support during this time," UTV said in a statement.

"We are here for you and will put in place all the necessary measures to ensure your safety at the workplace,” they added.

While describing the attack as a violation of its rights, UTV management told employees: "Our priority is to continue providing quality news and programs while ensuring the safety and security of all stakeholders."

UTV management said it is collaborating with authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice and prevent repeat of such an incident.

The Management thanked the police for quickly restoring order, revealing that the NPP General Secretary visited the station to apologize for the incident and assured them.

UTV reiterated its commitment to remaining an independent media house, saying: "We will not be deterred by unethical and disturbing activities."

It also thanked the public and civil society groups for their support.