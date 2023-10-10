Traditional authorities give Anglogold Ashanti green light to construct 24-unit classroom block for Anyinam

Nana Achiaa Konadu Yiadom, the Queen mother of Abadwum Traditional area in the Ashanti Region

10.10.2023 LISTEN

Nana Achiaa Konadu Yiadom, the Queen mother of Abadwum Traditional area in the Ashanti Region has said traditional authorities at Abadwum who have jurisdictional responsibility over Anyinam, have given their blessings to AngloGold Ashanti Ghana, Obuasi Mine to proceed with the construction of a modern 24-unit classroom block for the community.

Contrary to earlier disagreement by some disgruntled youth of Anyinam who in a press conference held on Monday, 2nd October, 2023 objected to the construction of the project at the proposed site, the Queen Mother in a meeting with the people of Anyinam said, the Abadumhene Nana Amoako Tuffour I together with the traditional authorities has given their approval for the project to start.

She stated that the authorities have no legitimate reasons to kick against the construction of the 24-unit classroom block which will be the first of its kind in the Obuasi Municipality.

"As development-oriented people, we can't sit aloof and allow AGA to send this project to another community. I appeal to the youth to exercise patience while authorities find an appropriate platform to address their grievances, but for now the project must go on," she stated.

Nana Achiaa Konadu Yiadom seized the opportunity to call for unity among residents of the Anyinam community. According to her, issues of unemployment and other pertinent issues facing the community can be addressed when they are united behind their leaders to pursue a common course.

The Assembly member for the area Richard Cudjoe who has been championing the construction of the project said the intervention from the Queenmother serves as a huge relief to him. He said the Anyinam community has been lagging behind in terms of development and for that reason will not look on for the community to be deprived of the school project.

Background

AngloGold Ashanti has in its 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan lined up a plethora of educational intervention programs, including the building of educational infrastructure in its operational area.

In line with this, the company has decided to demolish both the Anyinam Methodist ‘A’ and ‘B’ schools and put up a magnificent 24-unit classroom block at the site of the Methodist ‘A’ school near the Kwesi Mensah Shaft.

However, some members of the community have expressed their displeasure over the proposed site, citing the small size of land which they say cannot accommodate the 24-unit classroom block as well as the football pitch and volleyball court which were available in the Methodist B school which has been earmarked for demolition.

According to Eric Amaning, they cannot fathom why AGA wants to demolish the school which was sitting on a 14-acre land with a football pitch and volleyball court to put up a new structure on a 3-acre land.