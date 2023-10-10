UTV siege: You don't force a station to be fair – Gabby tells NPP

A prominent member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has strongly criticised the recent incident where a group of party youth invaded the studios of Accra-based UTV during a live show.

In a Facebook post, he provided guidance on how to address issues with a media organisation.

He advised individuals who have concerns or grievances with a media house to either publicly address the matter, file a complaint with the National Media Commission (NMC), or pursue legal action.

The cousin of the president, Mr Otchere-Darko, in a Facebook post, emphasised the responsibility of a political party to vocally but respectfully call out any media house that unjustly targets them without providing an opportunity for the party to respond.

Below is the post on Facebook:

''A radio station or TV show has no obligation to be impartial. In fact some even choose to lie and insult. You may call them out, complain to NMC or sue them. But, you can’t FORCE them to be fair. Endure, enjoy or tune out''!

-Classfmonline