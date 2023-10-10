Modern Ghana logo
Regardless of politics, speak up on national issues for the sake of mother Ghana – Dormahene urges traditional leaders

The President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, the Dormahene, has urged traditional leaders to speak not for mere rhetoric but for the advancement of national development.

He reaffirmed the House of Chiefs’ commitment to continue advocating the betterment of the entire nation.

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II made the remarks during the grand durbar of the 2023 Asogli State Yam Festival and the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the enthronement of Togbe Afede XIV.

The event was held on the theme: '20 Years of Selfless and Inspiring Leadership', in the Volta Regional capital of Ho.

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, who served as the special guest of honour at the festival, stressed that irrespective of which political party or candidates Ghanaians choose to support in the 2024 general elections, traditional leaders will continue to be vocal.

“Let us address the current situation. Whether it’s Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who has about 15 months remaining in office, or any other candidate in 2024, we will not hesitate to express our opinions,” he stated.

He further noted: “We are not speaking for the sake of speaking; we are not doing this for our personal gain. We are doing this for the sake of Mother Ghana. Whether Ghanaians choose to entrust the mandate to the APC led by Dr Hassan Ayariga, we will continue to offer guidance and constructive criticisms, working together to position Ghana for progress.”

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II's assertion underscores the enduring commitment of traditional leaders to contribute positively to the nation's development, regardless of the political landscape. Their dedication to providing guidance and support to the country's leaders reflects a broader aspiration for unity and progress in Ghana.

