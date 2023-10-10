10.10.2023 LISTEN

COP (Rtd) Alex George Mensah, a key figure in the alleged plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has expressed confidence in the outcome of the probe.

George Mensah recently testified before the committee and criticised the leadership style of the current IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

His testimony was part of the ongoing inquiry into an alleged leaked tape that purportedly contains conversations among three senior police officers discussing plans and strategies to remove the IGP.

The leaked tape also reportedly involves Bugri Naabu, the former Northern Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Ahead of the committee's resumption of its proceedings on October 10, 2023, COP retired Alex George Mensah spoke to TV3 News.

He expressed his belief that the truth would ultimately be revealed.

"I will be vindicated - I know what happened. Some things on the tape are lies, but what I said, I said the truth, and I will say it again anywhere.

“But I'm not ready to discuss it here, as I said, because it's before a committee. I hope we will wait until the committee comes out with their report, then everybody will know the truth," George Mensah stated.