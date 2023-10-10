Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
10.10.2023 Headlines

Leaked tape: 'I know what happened; everybody will know the truth' — COP Mensah

Leaked tape: 'I know what happened; everybody will know the truth' —COP Mensah
10.10.2023 LISTEN

COP (Rtd) Alex George Mensah, a key figure in the alleged plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has expressed confidence in the outcome of the probe.

George Mensah recently testified before the committee and criticised the leadership style of the current IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

His testimony was part of the ongoing inquiry into an alleged leaked tape that purportedly contains conversations among three senior police officers discussing plans and strategies to remove the IGP.

The leaked tape also reportedly involves Bugri Naabu, the former Northern Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Ahead of the committee's resumption of its proceedings on October 10, 2023, COP retired Alex George Mensah spoke to TV3 News.

He expressed his belief that the truth would ultimately be revealed.

"I will be vindicated - I know what happened. Some things on the tape are lies, but what I said, I said the truth, and I will say it again anywhere.

“But I'm not ready to discuss it here, as I said, because it's before a committee. I hope we will wait until the committee comes out with their report, then everybody will know the truth," George Mensah stated.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

2 hours ago

A picture of the displaced money Unemployed man returns GH¢100,000, a key and an ID card found in taxi

3 hours ago

Vim Lady, Broadcast journalist UTV Attack: Insider may have assisted NPP thugs into the studio — Vim Lady suspe...

3 hours ago

The dead body being buried Decomposed body found near Subin River

3 hours ago

Yussif in critical condition at the hospital Kumasi: Good Samaritan shot by robbers at Aboaso

3 hours ago

HIV prevalent among Ghanaian gay men – Report HIV prevalent among Ghanaian gay men – Report

3 hours ago

One person arrested for alleged murder of Walewale Govt Hospital staff One person arrested for alleged murder of Walewale Gov’t Hospital staff

3 hours ago

He was a pillar – Akufo-Addo mourns Felix Owusu Adjapong He was a pillar – Akufo-Addo mourns Felix Owusu Adjapong

3 hours ago

Leaked IGP tape: Atta Akyea blocks POMAB from supporting Dampare at in-camera hearing Leaked IGP tape: Atta Akyea blocks POMAB from supporting Dampare at in-camera he...

3 hours ago

Bare allegations in Prof. Frimpong-Boatengs galamsey report not sufficient for prosecution – Godfred Dame Bare allegations in Prof. Frimpong-Boateng’s galamsey report not sufficient for ...

3 hours ago

NPP politics no more about national development; lies have more value than integrity – Boakye Agyarko NPP politics no more about national development; lies have more value than integ...

Just in....
body-container-line