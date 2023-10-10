'Increment in dialysis cost due to foreign exchange; so let's produce consumables in Ghana' - Dr. Nsiah Asare tells pharmaceutical companies

Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare, the President's Advisor on Health, has urged pharmaceutical companies in Ghana to consider manufacturing consumables for dialysis.

This initiative, according to Dr. Nsiah Asare, would help reduce the cost of these consumables, which ultimately decrease the cost associated with dialysis treatment in the country.

The call for local production of dialysis consumables follows the debate regarding the cost of dialysis treatment in Ghana.

The issue gained prominence after the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital announced its intention to implement a 100% price increment for dialysis treatment.

In an interview with Citi News monitored by ModernGhana News, Dr. Nsiah Asare emphasized the importance of pharmaceutical companies going into the production of these essential medical supplies.

He explained that many of the items required for hemodialysis are imported and disposable-discarded after a single use.

Dr. Nsiah Asare stated, "Most of the things that we need for hemodialysis are imported and are disposable, meaning that when you use one, you have to throw it away.

“Can we now talk to our pharmaceutical companies to start producing these things? I have heard them say that we can and should be able to do it in Ghana so that they can also produce it in years to come so that foreign exchange will not affect it.

“What has caused the cost to increase from GH¢380 to GH¢765.42 at Korle-Bu is the foreign exchange. If you look at it in dollar terms, it doesn't change much, but because of the dollar-to-cedi exchange rate, it also changed."

Patients undergoing dialysis treatment in Ghana have expressed concerns about the rising costs associated with the procedure.

The decision by the Renal Dialysis Unit at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to increase the cost per dialysis session from GH¢380 to GH¢765.42 on September 27, 2023, generated huge public outcry.

The Minority Caucus in Parliament described the increase as illegal and outrageous, calling for its immediate reversal.