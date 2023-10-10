HIV prevalent among Ghanaian gay men – Report

Ghana is confronting a crisis revealed by data from the 2022 HIV Fact-Sheet, which uncovers a dire reality: a growing HIV prevalence crisis among 'men who have sex with men' (MSM) that poses a significant threat to the nation.

The data, obtained from the 2019 Integrated Biological-Behavioural Surveillance Survey (IBBSS), exposes a startling HIV prevalence rate of 18.1% among MSM.

This statistic looms over the national adult prevalence rate by more than tenfold, making it an urgent concern.

In addition to the gravity of the situation is the stark contrast in infection rates among different key populations.

While female sex workers (FSWs) are grappling with a concerning 4.6% prevalence rate, the general adult population aged 15-49 in Ghana is facing a lower but still troubling 1.66% prevalence rate.

The need to rapidly expand proven prevention interventions cannot be overstated if “we hope to reduce new infections and work toward the ambitious goal of ending AIDS in Ghana by 2030,” the report said.

While there has been some progress, with HIV prevention programmes reaching approximately 65,000 FSWs and 52,000 MSMs nationwide, the shortage of funding remains a significant obstacle that could worsen the crisis.

The report, however, said there is hope. It added that with adequate resources, “we can significantly broaden prevention efforts targeting FSWs, MSMs, and other vulnerable communities”.

According to the report, key priorities include intensifying condom promotion, offering pre-exposure prophylaxis, implementing community empowerment initiatives, and committing to eliminating the deeply rooted stigma surrounding HIV.

Ghana's pursuit of the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets by 2025, which includes ensuring that 95% of people living with HIV know their status, 95% of diagnosed individuals receive treatment, and 95% of those on treatment achieve viral suppression, may seem increasingly challenging amidst this escalating crisis.

Immediate and coordinated action according to the report is the only viable path forward.

-Classfmonline