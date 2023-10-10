World Mental Health Day: Check out 6 WHO-recommended ways to stay mentally upright

As communities worldwide recognize World Mental Health Day, the World Health Organization is sharing evidence-based strategies individuals can easily adopt for their psychological well-being.

Practicing any of these impactful tips could lend support when life feels stressful.

- Talk with trustworthy friends and family members. Opening up about innermost feelings lightens emotional burdens and offers a helpful perspective during difficult periods.

- Be physically active every day. Activities like walking, yoga, dancing or gardening boost mood and reduce anxiety through endorphin release.

- Eat nutritious whole foods and get adequate sleep. These basic self-care habits impact brain chemistry and allow for proper restorative downtime.

- Pursue enjoyable hobbies and pastimes that bring a sense of purpose, whether artistic pursuits, nature activities, playing with pets or social interests.

- Avoid relying on substances like drugs, alcohol or tobacco to self-medicate. While temporarily numbing distress, they pose health risks and don't address core issues.

- Practice mindfulness. Set aside brief moments to be present through the senses, calmly observing your five surrounding sights, sounds, and tactile sensations.

- Seek counseling when overwhelmed. Professional help from therapists is readily available and treatment works. You don't have to struggle alone.

With a little effort focusing on any of the above-mentioned promulgated tips, mental well-being can be strengthened or improved, says WHO.