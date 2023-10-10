Unemployed man returns GH¢100,000, a key and an ID card found in taxi

An unemployed man in Accra has been praised for returning a bag containing a large sum of money left in a taxi.

The incident occurred when the man, identified as Dela Anim, took a taxi from Nima to Abossey Okai.

Upon arrival at his destination, he noticed a plastic bag had been left on the backseat.

To his surprise, the bag contained over GH¢100,000 in cash, a key and an identification card.

Although unemployed and facing financial difficulties, he promptly contacted Accra-based Adom FM and requested they make an announcement.

"It doesn't align with how I was raised to take something that isn't mine," he said to a question on why he didn’t keep the money.

The radio station commended the man especially during these times of economic difficulties when many might have been tempted to keep the money or see it as God sent.