NSS assures service personnel of September allowance

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has assured national service personnel that their September allowances are being processed for payment as soon as possible.

In a press statement signed by the Executive Director, Mr Osei Assibey Antwi, it assured service personnel that allowances for October and all arrears are being processed to be paid after the payment of September allowances.

“All service personnel are therefore encouraged to exercise restraint as the normal financial processes are being adhered to for all their well-deserved allowances to be paid,” management urged.

The statement commended service personnel for their patience in the face of the challenges they had experienced serving their country.

“Management wishes all national service personnel well as they complete their one-year mandatory national service to the state at the end of October 2023,” it stated.