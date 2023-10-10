World Mental Health Day: WHO declares access to treatment a ‘universal human right’

As part of World Mental Health Day celebrations on October 10, the World Health Organization has declared that access to mental health treatment is a basic human right for all.

Under the theme "Mental Health is a Universal Human Right", WHO is urging governments and communities worldwide to ensure mental health is valued, promoted and protected for every individual.

In a statement, WHO noted that approximately 1 in 8 people globally live with mental health conditions.

Even more concerning is that 1 in 7 young people experience issues like anxiety and depression.

Having a mental illness should not deprive anyone of their human rights. However, WHO reports that discrimination and lack of care continue to violate the rights of many suffering from conditions worldwide.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized, "Your mental health is just as important as your physical health, and stigma has no place in how we ensure dignity for all."

The organization said it will work to guarantee the right to available, accessible and quality mental healthcare without exception.

This includes protecting liberties as well as independence within communities.

As part of this year's World Mental Health Day campaign "Our Minds, Our Rights", WHO aims to improve understanding of mental health rights while driving actions respecting them universally.

All individuals deserve the highest standard of mental well-being, regardless of who or where they are, WHO noted.