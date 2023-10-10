UTV Attack: Insider may have assisted NPP thugs into the studio — Vim Lady suspects

Broadcast journalist Afia Pokuaa, also known as Vim Lady is wondering how the NPP goons managed to bypass the security, enter the studios of UTV and disrupt a live show.

She believes an insider could have helped thugs gain access to UTV's studio.

The Despite Media broadcaster noted that the invasion wouldn’t have been possible if they were not assisted by someone from the media house.

In a Facebook post on Monday, October 9, Vim Lady averred that there was no way the thugs could have walked over the tight in-house security.

"Where the UTV studio is and the security inside there is no way the NPP boys could enter without an Insider Accomplice Allah!" she wrote.

Her comments come after a group said to be unhappy with a guest on UTV's United Showbiz program stormed the studios last week.

Police have since arrested 16 individuals suspected to be involved in the attacks.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation.