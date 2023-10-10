‘Contract killer’ jailed 10years over robbery, death threat

James Awuni

James Awuni, a 35-year-old man, who bullied a couple into parting with GH¢1,200.00 for masquerading as a contract killer, has been sentenced to 10 years in jail with hard labour for robbery and threat of death.

The convict, a barber and resident of Bebu near Ahenema Kokoben, an outskirt of Kumasi, carried out the robbery on August 5, 2023.

The Asokwa Circuit Court, presided over by Vida Yeboah, sentenced him to two months in prison for robbery and ten years in prison for threat of death, both to run concurrently.

Prosecutor, ASP Stephen Ofori said the complainant, Collins Amoh, is the CEO of Obuasi Bitters.

On August 5, 2023, the complainant’s wife received a distress call from James Awuni, who claimed to have been hired to kill her husband.

According to ASP Ofori, the complainant called back James for confirmation after his wife passed on the information to him out of fear of death.

The prosecutor indicated that the convict also told the complainant that he was hesitant to carry out the attack on him for personal reasons known only to him.

As a result, James Awuni sought GH¢1,200 from the complainant, which the complainant provided to him through the convict’s MTN number 0248436496.

The prosecutor narrated that the complainant reported the matter to the Police Intelligence Directorate in Kumasi after sending the money to James Awuni.

ASP Ofori said on September 27, 2023, the police acting on intelligence, arrested James from his hideout at Atwima Bebu.

During the course of the investigation, the convict confirmed the crime in his caution statement and named Kwabena Copper as his accomplice, who is still at large.

James was subsequently charged and arraigned thereof.

