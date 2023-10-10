Suspected Wee smokers kill nurse in Walewale

A male nurse, identified as Salifu Abdulai alias Expensive working at Walewale Government Hospital in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region has met his untimely death after being attacked by unknown assailants.

The Municipal Chief Executive for West Mamprusi, Issahaku Aremeyaw Somoyg who confirmed the incident to the media explained that “We understand he had a misunderstanding with suspected wee smokers and they attacked and beat him mercilessly leading to his death''.

The MCE added that ''We are saddened by the incident and the police have since intensified investigations to apprehend the suspects''.

The deceased as gathered was beaten to a pulp and dumped near the Walewale cemetery on Sunday evening, as his body was spotted by a passerby who rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, the body has since been deposited at the Community Hospital morgue for preservation as the Police have launched a manhunt for his killers.

—DGN online