Nandom Paramount Chief commiserates with Kufuor over wife demise

Paramount Chief of the Nandom Traditional Area, Nana Professor Edmund Nminyem Delle Chiir VIII, has visited former President John Agyekum Kufuor to commiserate with him on the passing of his wife, Theresa Kufuor.

The Paramount Chief eulogized the deceased former first lady, recounting fond memories of her.

“She was a woman who was dedicated and committed to whatever she did,” he said. “Her significant contribution to the development of the Catholic Church and the nation at large cannot be forgotten. She also helped to improve the lives of many women when she was first lady.”

Professor Nminyem Delle is the latest among other notable personalities, such as Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame, Defense Minister Dominic Nitiwul, Interior Minister Ambrose Derry, and Movement for Change leader Alan Kyerematen, to sign the book of condolence.

Despite his break away from the New Patriotic Party, the founder of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, also visited the former president’s residence to commiserate with him.

Spokesperson for the Movement for Change Campaign Duke Aaron Sasu said Kyerematen’s presence was a gesture in recognition of the positive impact made in his political career by the ex-president and that he simply felt it was right to commiserate with his former boss during this difficult time.