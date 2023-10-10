"Complete your medications for best health" - IMaH Inpatient Pharmacy Supervisor

The International Maritime Hospital (IMaH) in Tema's Inpatient Pharmacy Supervisor, Ms. Nana Oye Edmund, has urged patients to finish the medications that their doctors have prescribed in order to maintain good health.

She clarified that finishing the entire course of medication assures the eradication of infections and aids in the comprehensive treatment of various diseases.

Ms. Edmund gave the caution during the weekly “Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility! A GNA Tema Regional Office initiative aimed at promoting health-related communication and providing a platform for health information dissemination to influence personal health choices through improved health literacy.

Speaking on the subject “Poly Pharmacy and Safe Use of Medicine in Society,” Ms. Edmund said stopping medication prematurely may allow the illness to return stronger, and illness-causing bacteria may multiply even if symptoms go away.

"An illustration would be when a patient receives an antibiotic prescription. The remaining bacteria become resistant to the antibiotics if therapy is stopped before the antibiotic cycle is complete, and they may cause much more damage. Your doctor may then need to prescribe further medication.

The Head of Pharmaceutical Services at IMaH, Dr. Marc Kwame Dzradosi, added that while dealing with anaemia therapy, which normally necessitates persistent adherence to medicine, it is crucial to complete prescribed courses of medicinal syrups like blood tonics.

Speaking on Poly Pharmacy, Ms. Sandra Araba Mensah, Deputy Head of Pharmacy at IMaH, stressed the risks associated with using a single drug, such as the potential for an unsatisfactory reaction to food or drink, an allergic reaction, negative side effects, or a treatment that doesn't work as intended.

It also provides benefits like managing conditions, treating infections, and relieving pain.

When taking a single medicine or several, especially when the number increases, as in the case of polypharmacy, the Deputy Head of Pharmacy at IMaH advised using caution.

She claimed that the largest risk of polypharmacy is the chance of rising adverse drug events.

Ms. Mensah claims that polypharmacy is also connected to more challenging drug adherence problems.

"This is not all that surprising considering that increasing the number of medications naturally creates more management challenges for patients, thus increasing the likelihood of medication nonadherence," she stated.

