Poor workplace affect workers mentally – Mental Health Coordinator

According to Mr. Pious Tay, the Tema Metropolitan Health Directorate's Mental Health Coordinator, a bad work atmosphere can mentally suffocate employees, placing strain on their mental health and ultimately reducing productivity.

According to Mr. Tay, a poor office environment includes all factors that interact with employees, such as attractiveness, poor design, inadequate ventilation, poor lighting, and temperature of the rooms, among others. These factors may have a favourable or negative effect on a worker's performance.

Mr. Tay was speaking at the weekly "Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility! A Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office initiative aimed at promoting health-related communication and providing a platform for health information dissemination to influence personal health choices through improved health literacy.

The Ghana News Agency's Tema Regional Office developed the public health advocacy platform "Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility" to investigate the components of four health communication approaches: informing, instructing, convincing, and promoting.

The purpose of Mental Health Day, which is commemorated every year on October 10 with the theme "Mental Health is a Universal Right," is to increase public awareness of mental health issues, educate people about the risk factors associated with mental health disorders, and offer them preventive measures.

Mr. Tay stressed the importance of a company's work environment and emphasized that the majority of health problems that employees experience are tied to their workplace.

"A supportive, positive work environment can have a substantial impact on an employee's mental and emotional health. The Tema Metro Mental Health Coordinator observed that on the other hand, a toxic workplace environment characterized by a decaying structure, harassment, bullying, or discrimination can cause stress, worry, and tiredness.

He pointed out that a World Health Organisation (WHO) study confirmed the link between anxiety, depression, and substance abuse in the job and stressed that workplace stress can also cause burnout, sleep problems, and concentration problems.

The American Psychological Association (APA), Mr. Tay added, emphasizes that while certain workplaces are unfairly difficult, other jobs can naturally be more stressful than others.

According to the "APA 2022 study," Employment with high physical and psychological demands are the most dangerous for employees and have a detrimental influence on their mental health.

Therefore, the Tema Metro Mental Health Coordinator gave cooperation organizations, business owners, and managers the responsibility of creating a healthy workplace environment from the gate to the structure and relating to internal work interactions across the board.

The media should be used as a strong tool to educate people, create a safe space for everyone to talk about mental health, change the stigma associated with mental illness, and lessen it, according to Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Tema Regional Manager for Ghana News Agency.

He cautioned the media about its content and emphasized the negative effects on those with mental illnesses of negative media depictions.

He also added that these effects may harm people's self-esteem, help-seeking behaviours, medication adherence, and overall recovery.

Therefore, Mr. Ameyibor urged the media to avoid stigmatizing and prejudice against those with mental diseases.

