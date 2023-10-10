Kpone Methodist Basic ‘A’ cry for support

The head teacher of the Kpone Methodist Basic 'A' School, Ms Juliana Sarpong Asante, has pleaded with the government, organizations, and people to support building additional classrooms for the school.

In an interview, Ms. Asante claimed that as enrolment at the school continued to rise, the infrastructure was unable to support the demand.

She said that the school currently has 996 students enrolled, averaging 70 students per classroom. She described this as a huge number that might be divided if additional classrooms were made available.

As the school now has adequate teachers and members of the national service to ensure that the students receive the necessary instruction, she claimed that would improve teaching and learning.

She thanked the parents for helping to provide the necessary educational materials for their children, saying that it has improved the performance of the schools over time.

Regarding additional requirements, she urged the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA) and others to assist in funding the construction of some fencing for the school because the current setup permits some members of the community to use the school compound as a football pitch, which leads to the roof of the school being damaged as they play the ball to hit it.

In light of the significance of technology in today's environment, the head teacher claimed that she and her management made the decision to start a computer lab self-help project.

She claimed that by using internally generated cash, they were able to enlarge a portion of the school building to make room for the lab, but begged for time to purchase the required computers.

She begged the public to donate either new or used working computers to the school so that it could give the kids hands-on training in information, communication, and technology (ICT) to get them ready for the future.

