UTV attackers are NPP guys I work with but I didn’t send them — Salam Mustapha

The National Youth Organizer of governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has confirmed that the goons who stormed the studios of UTV last Saturday are members of the party.

In an interview with Osei Bonsu on Accra-based Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen, Salam Mustapha stated "I can confirm that some of them are constituency youth organisers, and one is a Deputy Regional Youth Organiser [Greater Accra]."

When asked if he knew the individuals, the Youth Organizer said "They're NPP members that I work with, and I can state emphatically that I know them."

Salam Mustapha denied sanctioning the attack, noting "It was not a premeditated plan that we sat and agreed on. That’s not the case."

Taking responsibility, he said "As the National Youth Organiser, I take full responsibility for what happened. They are my guys who went to conduct themselves inappropriately."

The NPP youth chief noted that "As a youth wing, this will not recur. And I will take care to ensure that across the country people are cautioned."

His admission comes after a group of men disrupted the United Showbiz live program last Saturday.

According to them, the show had become a platform where the government has consistently been unfairly criticised by panelists who they believe are affiliatedto the oppositionparty, to the point that a letter from the NPP to the management of UTV to reform the United Showbiz, was torn apart live on air by political activist cum musician, Kwame A Plus, a regular panellist of the show.

Many individuals and institutions have condemned the incident, including the ruling party, denying any hand in the attack on the television.