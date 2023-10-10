Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Democracy Hub: One-month #JustResign demo to get Akufo-Addo out of office coming in December

Social News Democracy Hub: One-month JustResign demo to get Akufo-Addo out of office coming in December
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Democracy Hub, the organizer of the #FixTheCountry Movement and #OccupyjulorbiHouse protest, has given notice of a one-month protest to pressurise President Nana Akufo-Addo to resign or face impeachment by parliament.

The event is themed: #OccupyJulorbiHouse and #JustResign.

The protesters are demanding not only the resignation of the President but also the prosecution of corrupt officials, including individuals within the President’s family and inner circle, who have been accused of contributing to what has been described as a "friends, family, and concubine government" by a former cabinet Minister.

The group emphasised that the protest will also serve to educate Ghanaians on their ongoing advocacy for a new constitution that caters to the needs of a new generation.

The picketing is scheduled to take place at the Jubilee House, specifically at the publicly accessible side facing Liberation street.

The group recently organised a three-day demonstration to raise concerns about the challenging economic conditions in the country, particularly affecting the youth.

—Classfmonline

Top Stories

13 minutes ago

The deceased nurse Suspected Wee smokers kill nurse in Walewale

13 minutes ago

Major Maxwell Mahama Prosecution to address jury in Major Mahama murder case

13 minutes ago

Nandom Paramount Chief commiserates with Kufuor over wife demise Nandom Paramount Chief commiserates with Kufuor over wife demise

37 minutes ago

James Awuni ‘Contract killer’ jailed 10years over robbery, death threat

37 minutes ago

Government, International Fertilizer Development Centre sign five-year agreement Government, International Fertilizer Development Centre sign five-year agreement...

37 minutes ago

Aggrieved customers of defunct Gold Coast Fund Management begin 48-hour picket today Aggrieved customers of defunct Gold Coast Fund Management begin 48-hour picket t...

37 minutes ago

Leaked IGP tape: Ill be vindicated after parliamentary committee probe – Retired COP Mensah Leaked IGP tape: I’ll be vindicated after parliamentary committee probe – Retire...

1 hour ago

Democracy Hub: One-month JustResign demo to get Akufo-Addo out of office coming in December Democracy Hub: One-month #JustResign demo to get Akufo-Addo out of office coming...

1 hour ago

Atta Akyea is biased, he has his own agenda — IGP's lawyer Atta Akyea is biased, he has his own agenda — IGP's lawyer

1 hour ago

Salam Mustapha, NPP National Youth Organizer UTV attackers are NPP guys I work with but I didn’t send them — Salam Mustapha

Just in....
body-container-line