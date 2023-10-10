Democracy Hub: One-month #JustResign demo to get Akufo-Addo out of office coming in December

Democracy Hub, the organizer of the #FixTheCountry Movement and #OccupyjulorbiHouse protest, has given notice of a one-month protest to pressurise President Nana Akufo-Addo to resign or face impeachment by parliament.

The event is themed: #OccupyJulorbiHouse and #JustResign.

The protesters are demanding not only the resignation of the President but also the prosecution of corrupt officials, including individuals within the President’s family and inner circle, who have been accused of contributing to what has been described as a "friends, family, and concubine government" by a former cabinet Minister.

The group emphasised that the protest will also serve to educate Ghanaians on their ongoing advocacy for a new constitution that caters to the needs of a new generation.

The picketing is scheduled to take place at the Jubilee House, specifically at the publicly accessible side facing Liberation street.

The group recently organised a three-day demonstration to raise concerns about the challenging economic conditions in the country, particularly affecting the youth.

—Classfmonline