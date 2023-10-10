Antiretroviral drug locked-up at port media reports misleading

Ministry of Health (MOH) has debunked some media reports that suggest that antiretroviral drugs donated to the Ministry have been abandoned at the ports since July due to the government's failure to waive taxes.

In a press release issued on Monday in Accra, MOH stated that the headlines are misleading and do not accurately reflect the truth.

The statement said, “Over the years, the Ghana Supply Commission has effectively managed the clearance of antiretroviral drugs and other medical items at the ports on behalf of the ministry. In the past, the necessary waivers for the clearance of this batch were done on time but the volumes in this batch have been high requiring extra resources.”

It said measures are being taken to secure the needed extra funds to ensure clearance by Friday, October 13, 2023.

According to the Ministry, 4% of HIV/AIDS patients in Ghana currently rely on these specific medications and drugs for the remaining 96% are well-supplied.

“Even for this 4% there are viable alternative medications available in public health facilities,” it stated.

The Ministry requested the public to disregard these erroneous and misleading headlines since it remains committed to safeguarding the health of all citizens and ensuring the availability of essential healthcare resources.