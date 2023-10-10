Aggrieved customers of defunct Gold Coast Fund Management begin 48-hour picket today

Starting today, Tuesday, October 10, aggrieved customers of the defunct Gold Coast Fund Management will stage a continuous 48-hour picket at the Ministry of Finance, demanding the release of their locked-up funds.

The group expressed their frustration, stating that the GH¢8.6 billion approved by Parliament for settling their members has not reached them.

In 2019, the Securities and Exchange Commission revoked the operating license of Gold Coast Fund Management as part of the government's financial sector clean-up. Since then, the customers have been grappling with the loss of their investments.

Speaking with Kwame Okyere Junior (KOJ) on 505 on Class91.3FM, Monday night, they highlighted the distressing fact that over 800 members have passed away in the last five years due to the government's failure to reimburse their investments.

The picket they said serves as a plea for swift action and resolution to address the financial losses and anguish experienced by their members.

