Be shining examples — Christians told

The Bishop of the Keta-Akatsi Diocese of the Catholic Church, Most Rev. Gabriel Edoe Kumordji (SVD) advised Christians to be shining examples of the church’s teaching on marriage so as to be ambassadors of Christ to others – both Christians and non-Christians.

He said, for Catholics, marriage is one of the seven sacraments through which they receive the necessary grace for their Christian life.

He explained that these sacraments are in three categories namely, the Sacraments of Initiation, Healing and Service.

He added that marriage is one of the Sacraments of Service while the other one is Holy Orders (Priesthood). Through the Sacrament of marriage, he said, couples serve God by rendering unconditional service to each other and their families.

He therefore urged couples to bring their marriages before God to receive the blessings that will give them the necessary grace to be able to live their Christian family life.

The Bishop said this when he was presiding over the Thanksgiving Mass of the 50th Marriage Anniversary Celebration of Sir Stephen and Mrs. Felicia Adzamli at Christ The King Church at Xikpo in Sogakope Deanery of the Diocese.

He advised couples who are in cohabitation to regularize their marriage customarily and sacramentally to make both society and the church recognize them as husband and wife.

He said it is unacceptable for a man to continue to have children with a woman he calls his 'wife' without making any effort to honour the woman by properly marrying her. He urged women in this position to persevere in their prayers for their husbands and insist on the right thing done.

The Bishop also lamented the issue of some Christian men having extra-marital affairs which they call “side-chicks”. This, he said is unacceptable before God.

He commended Sir Stephen and his wife, Felicia for living as husband and wife for fifty years and requested them to make their experiences and areas of strength available to the young couples to also learn.

Talking about their journey so far, Sir Stephen, who is the Director of the Diocesan Lay Faithful as well as Marriage Counsellor, said that right from the beginning of their marriage, they discussed and accepted the fact that they were not angels and that they would offend each other from time to time but apology and forgiveness should be their medication to cure such wounds.

He advised couples to use prayers as their weapon to defeat the machinations of the devil, stressing that couples should avoid frequent and long arguments since they are very fertile grounds where “germs” breed fast to attack the roots of a happy marriage. He also emphasized the virtues of patience, tolerance and honesty.

He advised children not to play their parents against each other, rather they should deal with them as a single unit. He praised their five children; Dr. Innocent, Bridget, Walter, Genevieve and Timothy for their support.

The children honoured their parents with citations and other gifts.

The celebrants presented some food items and cash to the inmates of Good Samaritan Home in Adidome, some plastic chairs to the Christ The King Church and honoured Goka Abusa family with whom they had stayed at Xikpo from 1975 – 1979.

The church also made a presentation to the celebrants commending them for the great role they had played in the growth of the church.

The occasion was graced by family members, in-laws and their families, friends and couples couselled by the celebrants for their marriage.