Atta Akyea is biased, he has his own agenda — IGP's lawyer

Mr Kwame Gyan, the lawyer for Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo-Dampare, has made serious allegations against Mr. Samuel Atta-Akyea, the chairperson of the 7-member ad-hoc committee investigating the recently leaked controversial audio plotting to oust the IGP.

During a conversation with Joy News, Lawyer Kwame Gyan expressed concerns over Mr. Atta-Akyea's conduct on the panel.

He alleged that the committee chairman was making prejudicial comments that could compromise the integrity of the investigation.

Mr Gyan accused Mr. Atta-Akyea of operating as if he was a sole commissioner.

"He has his own agenda," Mr. Gyan asserted, hinting that Mr. Atta-Akyea has openly displayed his biases.

According to Lawyer Gyan, Mr. Atta-Akyea granted media interviews after committee meetings with where he made those comments.

He accused Mr Atta Akyea of disclosing matters that he himself reserved for in-camera hearing and fabricating stories without basis.

Lawyer Gyan continued, "He will be granting media interviews to the extent that after one sitting, he went out there and said the extended tape which was submitted by Bugri Naabu, and had not been played at the committee, has been doctored. Very prejudicial comments."

The legal counsel for the IGP expressed his client’s respect for Parliament and members serving on the committee, indicating that the IGP has demonstrated respect and humility by appearing before the committee when he did not need to.

He however sent a signal of his intention to adopt a more assertive legal stance moving forward. "Because of respect for Parliament and the institution and persons on the Committee, I drop my guns, but I'm going to do what lawyers do, going forward," Lawyer Gyan stated.

He indicated he was going to hold the chairman to operate within the remit of the guidelines of the committee as set up by the Speaker of Parliament in order to ensure that the purpose for which the committee was setup is achieved and nothing more.

It will be recalled that three serving police officers and a former regional chairman of NPP were caught on tape plotting the removal of the IGP.

Many believe that even though the IGP is the victim of the leaked tape, the chairman has turned the committee into a witch-hunt of the IGP, converting him from being the victim to the accused and subjecting him to a far-reaching and open-ended interrogation on behalf of his alleged distractors.

Many observers and civil society organizations have expressed concern about this being a calculated attempt to tarnish the reputation of the IGP and succeed in removing him from office.