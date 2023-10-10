Adaklu Blidokope Basic School gets new school block and borehole

Pupils and teachers of the Adaklu Blidokope Basic School in Adaklu, Volta Region can now carry out their educational activities in a safe, conducive and comfortable environment following the completion of a six-unit classroom block, a store, a teachers' office, and a borehole with the help of TopAfric, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) based in Germany.

For years, the children of Adaklu Blidokope attended classes under trees or in extremely deplorable classroom buildings that posed risks to their safety and hindered their ability to learn effectively.

Recognizing the importance of education in transforming lives and boosting community development, the Adaklu Blidokope community sought assistance from TopAfric to raise funds for the construction of a new school building and a borehole.

The completion of the project thus heralds a new chapter in the lives of the children within the catchment areas since it will not only promote effective teaching and learning but will also attract qualified teachers who are essential in the provision of quality education.

Mr. Desmond Beddy, CEO of TopAfric, described the construction of a borehole in addition to the school block as another significant milestone for the community since access to clean water is crucial for the well-being and health of the community members.

"Prior to the completion of the borehole, the community relied on open water sources, which were often contaminated and posed serious health risks. The provision of clean water through the borehole will greatly improve the living conditions of the community, reducing the prevalence of waterborne diseases and saving precious time previously spent on searching for water," he said.

Mr Beddy said the successful completion of the project is a testament to the power of collaboration and the impact that NGOs can have on transforming communities.

"It highlights the determination and resilience of the community in their pursuit of a better future for their children. The partnership between the community and TopAfric exemplifies the significance of international cooperation in addressing the challenges faced by disadvantaged communities," he said

While reiterating the significance of international cooperation in addressing the challenges faced by disadvantaged communities as exemplified by the partnership between the community and TopAfric, Mr. Beddy bemoaned the effect of inflation and inconsistent work ethics of some employees in the project which led to delays, increased cost and the disruption in the community's access to the new facilities and added to the overall project complexities.