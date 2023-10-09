Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Punish thugs who invaded UTV to deter others – NCCE tells police

Social News Punish thugs who invaded UTV to deter others – NCCE tells police
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has urged the Ghana Police Service (GPS) to deal with persons who stormed the studio of United Television (UTV) without permission to serve as a deterrent to others.

On Saturday night while the station's prime time entertainment show, 'United Showbiz' was ongoing, a group of people alleged to be members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) invaded the studio of UTV, disrupted the live programme, and proceeded to threaten to assault the host and her guests.

It later emerged that the thugs were led by the Klottey Korle Youth Organizer of the NPP, under the orders of Ernest Owusu Bempah, a Deputy Director of Communications and other leading figures of the governing party.

The NCCE in a statement issued on Monday noted that “The Commission applauds the Ghana Police Service for their swiftness in the arrest made for investigations to begin. The NCCE further urges the Service to follow the matter to its logical conclusion and punish the offenders to serve as a deterrent to others.”

It encouraged Ghanaians especially political parties and actors to avoid intemperate language and uphold the culture of political tolerance enshrined in the Fourth Republican 1992 Constitution.

“Further, the Commission urges political parties to practice politics of decency that is acceptable in the democratic ethos to help strengthen and safeguard the peace and unity of our nation,” NCCE added.

1092023103606-8dt2wjivuq-1092023101232-a89342b1-e3fd-48ca-bc42-dcaece4d7f88

1092023103606-h40o2s6eey-1092023101232-0bd50bca-0a84-49f2-b0bf-6d0b30e4056a

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Three technicians suffocate to death in fuel reservoir at Koforidua Three technicians suffocate to death in fuel reservoir at Koforidua

2 hours ago

Punish thugs who invaded UTV to deter others – NCCE tells police Punish thugs who invaded UTV to deter others – NCCE tells police

2 hours ago

Group demands update on 114 acres reclaimed Kpletso lands Group demands update on 114 acres “reclaimed” Kpletso lands

2 hours ago

Ghanas economy to grow by 3.7 in 2024 — Fitch Solutions Ghana’s economy to grow by 3.7% in 2024 — Fitch Solutions

2 hours ago

Assin Central NPP delegates ditch Kennedy Agyapong, declare support for Bawumia Assin Central NPP delegates ditch Kennedy Agyapong, declare support for Bawumia

2 hours ago

FDA recalls Allca and puppy beef meals FDA recalls Allca and puppy beef meals

3 hours ago

JustResign: Democracy Hub to protest for Akufo-Addos exit in December #JustResign: Democracy Hub to protest for Akufo-Addo’s exit in December

3 hours ago

Bawumia is a typical textbook economist; he lacks the practicality of leadership—Sam George Bawumia is a typical textbook economist; he lacks the practicality of leadership...

3 hours ago

Ghana Police engage flagbearer hopefuls of NPP ahead of November 4 'showdown' Ghana Police engage flagbearer hopefuls of NPP ahead of November 4 'showdown'

3 hours ago

Take steps to ensure safety of journalists to enable them work without fear – PNC urges govt Take steps to ensure safety of journalists to enable them work without fear – PN...

Just in....
body-container-line