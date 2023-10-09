Ghana Police engage flagbearer hopefuls of NPP ahead of November 4 'showdown'

The Ghana Police Service is leaving no stone unturned following the highly-anticipated flagbearer election of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

On Monday, October 9, the Police met the New Patriotic Party Presidential Election Committee and representatives of flagbearer hopefuls to discuss and strategize security arrangements for the party’s upcoming Flagbearer Elections scheduled for November 4.

According to a press release from the Ghana Police Service this evening, the meeting today focused on ensuring a safe and peaceful election for everyone on the day.

“Discussions during the meeting centred on the safety of the flagbearer hopefuls, supporters, and the general public as well as the security of the entire electoral process,” part of the release from the Police said.

In an assurance to the NPP Presidential Election Committee and representatives of flagbearer hopefuls, the Police pledged their commitment to providing adequate security, resources, and intelligence to ensure law and order during the entire period.

The upcoming November 4 flagbearer election is being contested by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Food and Agric Minister Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, and Francis Addai-Nimoh, former Mampong MP.