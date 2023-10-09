Sanitation Ministry, World Bank embark on week-long monitoring of GAMA Sanitation and Water Project

The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, in collaboration with the World Bank Supervisory Team, is embarking on a monitoring visit to the ongoing Greater Accra Metropolitan Area Sanitation and Water Project from Monday, October 9, to Friday, October 13.

The USD 125 Million Project is a sequel to the parent GAMA Sanitation and Water Project, which was successfully implemented in Accra and completed in December 2020, exceeding most of the project targets.

The four-year project, which was launched in November 2021, has been implemented for twenty-two months (22) and the objective of the planned monitoring/mission is to review the status of implementation of all components of the Project to ensure all activities are on track to be completed by the project closing date of December 2024.

The components of the Project include the following:

Component 1 - Provision of Environmental Sanitation Services to priority low-income areas of the GAMA and GKMA USD 40.95 million:

Increasing access to sanitation services in priority low-income areas; MAINLY supporting the Provision of 42,000 household (HH) toilets and 150 school/healthcare Sanitation facilities.

Component 2 - Expansion of the water distribution network in the GAMA and GKMA and Improvement in operational efficiency USD 54.75 Million:

Support the expansion of water distribution network in the Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Areas to provide piped water to an estimated 150,000 people living in low-income urban communities. About 120 km of pipeline will be laid and 5,000 new households will be connected to Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) water system.

Component 3 - Planning, improvement, and expansion of environmental sanitation services USD 16 Million:

Support the improvement of sanitation services, including wastewater and septic sludge management investments, planning of liquid waste management and drainage as well as investment in biodigester sludge processing plants.

Component 4 - Project Management and Institutional Strengthening USD 13.3 Million:

Institutional strengthening, providing technical assistance (TA) to metropolitan, municipal, and national institutions, promoting Behaviour Change Communication Campaigns (BCC) to GKMA MMAs and Schools, support consultations and workshops, project management, Monitoring and Evaluation as well as promoting Private Sector Initiatives in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH).

The total cost of the four-year project, which became effective in 2021 with full funding and technical assistance from the World Bank, is US$125 million.

Current status of project implementation:

Household Toilets completed - 26,720.

Institutional (Schools and Healthcare) Toilets completed – 103.

Household water connections – 5,000 direct household connections

Rehabilitation of Asafo Sewerage Plant - ongoing

Treatment of Biodigester Sludge - Processes for construction of plant on-going

Review of National Environmental Sanitation Policy – ongoing

Development of Ghana WASH Sector Development Plan – completed and launched.

Hygiene promotion, capacity building and training activities – ongoing

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Hon. Dr. Freda Akosua Prempeh, with support from the World Bank Team, will commission thirty-eight (38) completed institutional sanitation facilities in eight municipalities in the GKMA as part of the monitoring.