Court issues bench warrant for civil servant over alleged cocoa road contract fraud

The Accra Circuit Court Four has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of a civil servant who allegedly took GHC100,000.00 from a businessman under the pretext of securing him a road contract.

Mercy Lillian Danquah, 38, failed to appear before the Court when summoned hence the arrest warrant.

When arrested, she would be brought before the Court on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

Inspector Wisdom Alorwu giving the facts said Mr Bright Asante-Appiah, the complainant, was a businessman and resident of East Legon whilst Mercy Lilian Danquah, the accused person, was a civil servant residing at Batsona.

He said in May 2021, the complainant approached Renaissance African Group to assist him fund his projects.

During the deliberation it was detected that he was below their minimum funding requirement and needed an additional contract to meet the minimum funding.

Inspector Alorwu said Renaissance African Group, therefore, introduced the complainant to the accused person at the Octagon Towers, who described herself as the in charge at the Ghana Mining Sector Road Rehabilitation Secretariat and that she could assist him secure a Cocoa Road contract of USD10 million.

The prosecution said the accused then demanded and collected GHC100,000.00 as a contract fee under the pretext of securing the complainant with the contract in September 2021.

The Court heard that the accused person after receiving the money failed on her promise and kept giving excuses to the complainant.

He said on July 31, 2022, a complaint was lodged at the Adabraka Police station and the accused was subsequently arrested.

During investigation the accused person admitted having received the said amount from the complainant but stated that the money was paid to facilitate the establishment of the said Ghana Mining Sector Road Rehabilitation Secretariat as a new office to secure the contract for him.

Inspector Alorwu said investigation established that there was no such Secretariat under the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources as alleged by the accused person neither was it registered at the Registrar General.

The accused, the prosecution said, requested for some time to refund the amount collected.

Inspector Alorwu said on January 24, 2023, the accused refunded GHC 10,000.00 and same was being kept as exhibit.

GNA