FDA recalls Allca and puppy beef meals

Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has ordered the immediate recall of all Allca adult and puppy beef meals.

These products, according to the FDA, are not registered, hence the recall.

The FDA in its statement said, “These products are manufactured by Allca Bio-Technology Company Limited from an unlicensed premises and distributed by Mr. Carlos Muttouk. These products came to notice through several reports of illness and death of dogs who consumed them. The Authority has subsequently closed down the manufacturing site while it investigates the cause of contamination and resultant deaths”.

The FDA is urging wholesalers and retailers to withdraw the products from “shelves and homes; refrain from selling and distributing these products”.

The FDA further encouraged pet owners to contact a veterinarian if their pets have consumed these products.

“All pet owners are encouraged to contact a veterinarian immediately if their pets have consumed these products,” the FDA said in its statement.

-citinewsroom

