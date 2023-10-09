Gov't should support kidney treatment — Girls Shall Grow

There have been increasing calls for government to support the treatment of kidney disease through the National Health Insurance Scheme.

The latest to join the clarion call is the Obuasi-based Non-Governmental Organisation Girls Shall Grow.

Speaking at their Living Right conference held primarily for girls in Obuasi, the Executive Director of the NGO Louisa Amoah said due to the high cost of treatment of renal diseases, most patients are not able to afford furthering worsening their plight.

She however advocated for the expansion of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to include kidney diseases. This she said would enable people living with the disease access quality healthcare and save lives.

"The cost of dialysis has been of a major problem to patients who have to go through that process and as a Girl Child advocate, we see a lot of young girls develop kidney diseases lately hence our call for government to consider adding the treatment of the disease into the NHIS," she stated.