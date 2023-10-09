End the fight, return to the negotiation table — AU condemns Israeli-Palestinian conflict

The chairperson of the African Union (AU) expressed deep concern over the escalating tension between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza and southern Israel.

In a statement from Addis Ababa, Moussa Faki Mahamat called on both sides to "put an end to military hostilities and return, without conditions, to the negotiating table."

Faki Mahamat said the outbreak of fighting has had "grave consequences for the lives of Israeli and Palestinian civilians in particular, and for peace in the region, in general."

In his statement, Faki Mahamat said "denial of the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people, particularly that of an independent and sovereign State, is the main cause of the permanent Israeli-Palestinian tension."

He urged the international community, especially major world powers, to "assume their responsibilities to impose peace and guarantee the rights of the two peoples."

The AU chief "urgently appeals to both parties to put an end to military hostilities and to return, without conditions, to the negotiating table to implement the principle of two States living side by side, to safeguard the interests of the Palestinian people and the Israeli people."

His statement comes after Palestinian militant groups led by Hamas launched coordinated strikes against Israel on October 7, breaking through the border barrier and penetrating deep into southern Israeli towns.

It was the largest militant operation within Israel since the 1948 Arab-Israeli war.

Israel responded with a major military operation dubbed "Iron Swords" aimed at rooting out militant cells. The intense fighting has so far caused dozens of civilian casualties on both sides.