God's blessings come with conditions – Christians told

By Laudia Sawer
The Reverend Mrs. Barbra Asempa, an Attached Minister at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Victory Congregation, Ashaiman North District, has reminded Christians that God’s blessings have conditions.

Rev. Mrs. Asempa said biblically that anytime God gave a promise, there was a condition attached to it.

She said this when she was preaching on the topic “Producing Fruit” during her send-off service at the Redemption Congregation, PCG, Tema Community Nine.

She stated that “to be fruitful, Christians must obey the rules and work hard.”

She stressed that “you can’t get the blessings of God without working for them; this is a biblical truth that Christians must stick to.”

According to her, Christians must not only jump and claim blessings without working hard to get them fulfilled.

Rev. Mrs. Asempa emphasized that there was no shortcut or compromise to blessings; Christians must be focused on the work just as Paul did.

She encouraged Christians to reach out to more people and make them disciples of God, observing that it was worrying that many bore Christian names but did not know Christ due to the inability of Christians to minister to them.

GNA

