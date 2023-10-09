Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Fast-track legalisation of organ harvesting – Korle Bu Board chair tells Parliament

Health Fast-track legalisation of organ harvesting – Korle Bu Board chair tells Parliament
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Chairman of the Board of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr David Nkansah, has called on Parliament to expedite the process of legalising organ harvesting and transplanting within the country.

Dr Nkansah stressed that such a move could potentially save the lives of thousands of Ghanaians who are in dire need of organ transplants.

The Chairman of the Board of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital made the appeal during the launch of the hospital's centenary anniversary celebrations in Accra on Monday, 9 October 2023.

He emphasised the critical importance of parliamentary support for the hospital’s mission to attain international recognition as a healthcare institution known for providing urgent health interventions within the West African sub-region.

“We are, therefore, calling on parliament and other relevant agencies to support the drafting and passage of legislation concerning tissue donation, organ harvesting, and organ storage.

“These laws can be instrumental in saving the lives of numerous sick Ghanaians who require organ transplants,” Dr Nkansah stated.

He also indicated the hospital's aspiration to transform into a hub for medical tourism, with the ultimate aim of achieving universal health coverage.

He suggested that corporate entities could play a pivotal role in this endeavor by adopting specific hospital wards for renovation, thereby contributing significantly to the enhancement of the hospital's infrastructure.

-classfmonline

Top Stories

44 minutes ago

Ghanas IMF programme appears to be more of a lobbyist activity – Isaac Adongo Ghana’s IMF programme appears to be more of a lobbyist activity – Isaac Adongo

1 hour ago

Sanitation Ministry, World Bank Supervisory Team to monitor ongoing GAMA project Sanitation Ministry, World Bank Supervisory Team to monitor ongoing GAMA project

1 hour ago

UTV Attack: Media houses must prioritised security of clients, staff – Adam Bona UTV Attack: Media houses must prioritised security of clients, staff – Adam Bona

1 hour ago

Fast-track legalisation of organ harvesting – Korle Bu Board chair tells Parliament Fast-track legalisation of organ harvesting – Korle Bu Board chair tells Parliam...

1 hour ago

52 of females in SHS sexually assaulted in 2 years – UNICEF report 52% of females in SHS sexually assaulted in 2 years – UNICEF report

1 hour ago

We've too many churches in Ghana but fewer jobs – Togbe Afede We've too many churches in Ghana but fewer jobs – Togbe Afede

2 hours ago

Cecilia Dapaah, former Minister of Sanitation Cecilia Dapaah sues Multimedia Group for defamation; demands apology, retraction...

2 hours ago

GJA General Secretary, Kofi Yeboahleft and Information Minister Kojo Oppong UTV attack: Better collaborate, let's solve the issue than attacking us — Kojo O...

2 hours ago

UTV attack: Journalists abused under Akufo-Addo more than ever – Sulemana Braimah UTV attack: Journalists abused under Akufo-Addo more than ever – Sulemana Braima...

2 hours ago

One of our FixTheCountry activists fired by his boss who abhors us, was told to go to that hungry Oliver villager for job — Vormawor One of our #FixTheCountry activists fired by his boss who abhors us, was told to...

Just in....
body-container-line