Fast-track legalisation of organ harvesting – Korle Bu Board chair tells Parliament

Chairman of the Board of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr David Nkansah, has called on Parliament to expedite the process of legalising organ harvesting and transplanting within the country.

Dr Nkansah stressed that such a move could potentially save the lives of thousands of Ghanaians who are in dire need of organ transplants.

The Chairman of the Board of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital made the appeal during the launch of the hospital's centenary anniversary celebrations in Accra on Monday, 9 October 2023.

He emphasised the critical importance of parliamentary support for the hospital’s mission to attain international recognition as a healthcare institution known for providing urgent health interventions within the West African sub-region.

“We are, therefore, calling on parliament and other relevant agencies to support the drafting and passage of legislation concerning tissue donation, organ harvesting, and organ storage.

“These laws can be instrumental in saving the lives of numerous sick Ghanaians who require organ transplants,” Dr Nkansah stated.

He also indicated the hospital's aspiration to transform into a hub for medical tourism, with the ultimate aim of achieving universal health coverage.

He suggested that corporate entities could play a pivotal role in this endeavor by adopting specific hospital wards for renovation, thereby contributing significantly to the enhancement of the hospital's infrastructure.

-classfmonline