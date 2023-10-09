52% of females in SHS sexually assaulted in 2 years – UNICEF report

A report jointly published by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Girls Excellent Movement (GEM) has revealed alarming statistics regarding sexual assault against female students in Senior High Schools between 2019 and 2021.

The report, titled 'Sheltered yet Exposed', discloses that 51.9% of female students in SHS experienced sexual assault during this period.

It further highlighted that 54.3% of these victims were between the ages of 17 and 22, while 45.7% were aged between 11 and 16.

The report identifies various perpetrators of these acts, including friends, family friends, schoolmates, teachers, and strangers.

Friends accounted for the highest percentage at 24%, followed by family friends at 12%, schoolmates at 12%, teachers at 10%, and strangers at 9%.

In addition to sexual assaults, the report also highlights that female students in SHS experienced other forms of gender-based violence, such as physical assault, bullying, verbal abuse, and harassment.

Madam Juliana Ama Kplorfia, the Founder and Executive Director of GEM, shared these findings during a stakeholder engagement event in Accra.

She noted that academic, financial, and mental challenges often made female students vulnerable to these forms of abuse.

The impact of such abuses, according to Madam Kplorfia, includes depression, trauma, bipolar disorder, anxiety, and panic attacks, which can lead some victims to drop out of school.

She called on the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service to provide resources for counselling units in schools to effectively address these issues.

Madam Kplorfia also urged parents and guardians to closely monitor their daughters while in school and provide them with positive role models.

She called for the government to make medical reports for rape and sexual harassment-free and advocated for the elimination of taxes on sanitary pads, with the provision of free sanitary pads to schools.

-Classfmonline.com