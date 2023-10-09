Modern Ghana logo
09.10.2023 Social News

Ghana's anti-LGBTQ bill will serve as benchmark for all African nations —Sam George

Sam George, Member of Parliament MP from the Ningo-Prampram Sam George, Member of Parliament (MP) from the Ningo-Prampram
09.10.2023 LISTEN

Sam George, a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Ningo-Prampram Constituency, has revealed that Ghana is moving towards approving an LBTQ bill that will be an inspiration to other nations to follow suit.

The lead campaigner of the bill disclosed that all is set in place to make the process achievable.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on TV3, Sam George disclosed that 26 Speakers of Parliament across the African continent met in Uganda to commit to using Ghana’s bill as a benchmark for all African countries.

“ In October this year, 26 Speakers of Parliament across Africa’s continent met in Uganda and you know they committed to one thing, they are waiting for Ghana to pass this bill, they are going to replicate this bill across the African continent,” Sam George stated.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

