I don’t insult, I only criticize NPP; Ken Agyapong does worse and they are unable to react — A-plus

1 HOUR AGO

Social activist Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as Kwame A-plus has condemned the recent invasion of the studios of the United Television by some supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) last Saturday.

A-plus described the incident as unwarranted and uncalled for.

The outspoken panelist said it is worrying that certain NPP supporters used violent means to respond to his criticisms of the government but were afraid to touch Kennedy Agyapong, the MP for Assin Central, who frequently insults and criticizes the party members including the president.

“Accepting without admitting, why haven’t they gone to attack Kennedy Agyapong, is Kennedy Agyapong not a member of their party? Is he, not the same person who threatened the president and the vice president to give them a showdown?

“I will never insult Nana Akufo-Addo and I know he knows it, what they don’t know is criticizing people and insulting people,” Kwame A- plus stated in an interview on GH One TV.

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

