Cecilia Dapaah sues Multimedia Group for defamation; demands apology, retraction and injunction

Former Sanitation and Water Resources Minister Cecilia Dapaah has filed a lawsuit against the Multimedia Group at the High Court over several publications by the media house which she says defamed her through inference, according to her lawyer Victoria Barth.

The publications claimed the Office of the Special Prosecutor had disclosed specific amounts of money found in Mrs Dapaah's bank accounts, including $5 million and GHC48 million.

However, the former Minister’s lawyers stated in the suit document filed on September 29 that "Not only had the Office of the Special Prosecutor not disclosed any amounts found in her accounts, but the assertion that the Plaintiff’s accounts contain $5m and GHC48m is false."

Ms. Dapaah is seeking "a retraction and apology by Multimedia Group and its news outlets with the same means, coverage, and prominence with which the defamatory publications were published."

She is also demanding "general damages for the injury to her reputation," "exemplary damages for the reckless and malicious reportage," and "an order of perpetual injunction restraining Multimedia Group and its news outlets from publishing any further defamatory material."

The lawsuit, according to the Minister’s counsel, comes after the media house failed to apologize and retract even after the Office of the Special Prosecutor had denied the context of the publication since August 11.