The Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Richard Ahiagbah, has clarified that the party did not endorse or sanction the alleged invasion of United Television (UTV) studio last Saturday night by a group identified as members of the NPP.

In a statement addressing the incident, which has garnered significant attention and condemnation, Mr. Ahiagbah described the attack as "shameful."

He emphasised that such disruptive actions do not align with the values and principles of the NPP.

Mr. Ahiagbah further stated that the NPP does not condone or support any form of violence or attack on the media.

He said, “The NPP had not endorsed or sanctioned the disruptive actions, expressing strong disapproval of such behaviour.”