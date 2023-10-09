Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
09.10.2023 Headlines

UTV attack: 'NPP didn't endorse disruptive actions by thugs' — Mr. Richard Ahiagbah

UTV attack: 'NPP didn't endorse disruptive actions by thugs' —Mr. Richard Ahiagbah
09.10.2023 LISTEN

The Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Richard Ahiagbah, has clarified that the party did not endorse or sanction the alleged invasion of United Television (UTV) studio last Saturday night by a group identified as members of the NPP.

In a statement addressing the incident, which has garnered significant attention and condemnation, Mr. Ahiagbah described the attack as "shameful."

He emphasised that such disruptive actions do not align with the values and principles of the NPP.

Mr. Ahiagbah further stated that the NPP does not condone or support any form of violence or attack on the media.

He said, “The NPP had not endorsed or sanctioned the disruptive actions, expressing strong disapproval of such behaviour.”

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Ghanas IMF programme appears to be more of a lobbyist activity – Isaac Adongo Ghana’s IMF programme appears to be more of a lobbyist activity – Isaac Adongo

4 hours ago

Sanitation Ministry, World Bank Supervisory Team to monitor ongoing GAMA project Sanitation Ministry, World Bank Supervisory Team to monitor ongoing GAMA project

4 hours ago

UTV Attack: Media houses must prioritised security of clients, staff – Adam Bona UTV Attack: Media houses must prioritised security of clients, staff – Adam Bona

4 hours ago

Fast-track legalisation of organ harvesting – Korle Bu Board chair tells Parliament Fast-track legalisation of organ harvesting – Korle Bu Board chair tells Parliam...

4 hours ago

52 of females in SHS sexually assaulted in 2 years – UNICEF report 52% of females in SHS sexually assaulted in 2 years – UNICEF report

4 hours ago

We've too many churches in Ghana but fewer jobs – Togbe Afede We've too many churches in Ghana but fewer jobs – Togbe Afede

5 hours ago

Cecilia Dapaah, former Minister of Sanitation Cecilia Dapaah sues Multimedia Group for defamation; demands apology, retraction...

5 hours ago

GJA General Secretary, Kofi Yeboahleft and Information Minister Kojo Oppong UTV attack: Better collaborate, let's solve the issue than attacking us — Kojo O...

5 hours ago

UTV attack: Journalists abused under Akufo-Addo more than ever – Sulemana Braimah UTV attack: Journalists abused under Akufo-Addo more than ever – Sulemana Braima...

5 hours ago

One of our FixTheCountry activists fired by his boss who abhors us, was told to go to that hungry Oliver villager for job — Vormawor One of our #FixTheCountry activists fired by his boss who abhors us, was told to...

Just in....
body-container-line