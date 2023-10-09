Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Briphildon Foundation commiserates with Kufuor's family

By Briphildon Foundation
Tributes & Condolences Briphildon Foundation commiserates with Kufuor's family
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A delegation from the Briphildon Foundation, a registered non-governmental and humanitarian-based organisation, has paid a courtesy call on former President John Agyekum Kufuor and his family to commiserate with them following the death of former First Lady Theresa Kufuor.

The team which visited the Kufuor family on Sunday, October 8, 2023, was led by its founder and the Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, Bright Philip Donkor. Other key executive members included Precious Aba Kwansma, Charles Commodore, Stanley Sitso Gbadegbe, and Ericson Novieku.

Their visit was marked by a traditional display of condolence as they greeted members of the Kufuor family from right to left before entering the family's residence.

Mr. Donkor conveyed his deepest sympathies and wished former President John Agyekum Kufuor strength and resilience during this difficult period.

He also underscored the profound loss that the nation had suffered with the passing of the former First Lady. He described the late Mrs. Theresa Kufuor as a “tireless advocate for the rights and welfare of women and children” saying “her departure is a significant loss for the causes she championed”.

Mr. Donkor further highlighted Mrs. Kufuor’s role as a unifying figure, referring to her as a “mother for all” who played an instrumental role in establishing President Kufuor as one of Ghana's distinguished leaders.

Warm reception
Welcoming the delegation, former President Kufuor inquired about the Briphildon Foundation’s mission and work, expressing his encouragement for their continued efforts.

He offered constructive pieces of advice to the team on the need to continue with their pursuits. Kufuor further commended the organisation’s commitment to giving back to society and urged them to persevere in their noble endeavours.

Dr. Kwame Addo-Kufuor, the former Manhyia Member of Parliament and the brother of the former President, also inquired about the Foundation's mission and expressed his support for its objectives.

He echoed the sentiment that charitable organisations like Briphildon Foundation play a vital role in society and extended his well wishes for their future initiatives.

During their visit, the delegation exchanged pleasantries with the Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central Constituency, Patrick Yaw Boamah.

The issue that took centre stage was how best the Foundation could collaborate in terms of extending its philanthropic deeds to the area to strengthen the bonds of goodwill and support within the Ghanaian community.

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Ghanas IMF programme appears to be more of a lobbyist activity – Isaac Adongo Ghana’s IMF programme appears to be more of a lobbyist activity – Isaac Adongo

4 hours ago

Sanitation Ministry, World Bank Supervisory Team to monitor ongoing GAMA project Sanitation Ministry, World Bank Supervisory Team to monitor ongoing GAMA project

4 hours ago

UTV Attack: Media houses must prioritised security of clients, staff – Adam Bona UTV Attack: Media houses must prioritised security of clients, staff – Adam Bona

4 hours ago

Fast-track legalisation of organ harvesting – Korle Bu Board chair tells Parliament Fast-track legalisation of organ harvesting – Korle Bu Board chair tells Parliam...

4 hours ago

52 of females in SHS sexually assaulted in 2 years – UNICEF report 52% of females in SHS sexually assaulted in 2 years – UNICEF report

4 hours ago

We've too many churches in Ghana but fewer jobs – Togbe Afede We've too many churches in Ghana but fewer jobs – Togbe Afede

5 hours ago

Cecilia Dapaah, former Minister of Sanitation Cecilia Dapaah sues Multimedia Group for defamation; demands apology, retraction...

5 hours ago

GJA General Secretary, Kofi Yeboahleft and Information Minister Kojo Oppong UTV attack: Better collaborate, let's solve the issue than attacking us — Kojo O...

5 hours ago

UTV attack: Journalists abused under Akufo-Addo more than ever – Sulemana Braimah UTV attack: Journalists abused under Akufo-Addo more than ever – Sulemana Braima...

5 hours ago

One of our FixTheCountry activists fired by his boss who abhors us, was told to go to that hungry Oliver villager for job — Vormawor One of our #FixTheCountry activists fired by his boss who abhors us, was told to...

Just in....
body-container-line