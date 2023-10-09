Assemblymember aspirant holds Agric Symposium to educate farmers

On Sunday, 8th of October 2023, the Wuxor, Have and Sremanu Farmers Association successfully held an agricultural symposium.

The symposium brought together various farmers within the area to educate them on best practices and techniques in agriculture, and furthermore, to control prices of their farm produce.

The president of the association, Mr. Japhet Festus Gbede, gathered experts in the agricultural sector to speak at the event.

During the symposium, he called on the farmers to unite and rally their support behind the association in order to achieve success.

The chairman of the group, Mr. Kata Buvi also said the group was established with the aim of championing the success of agriculture in the Wuxor, Have, and Sremanu Electoral Area.

The Chief of the area, Torgbui Awuku Agbo (II), highly commended the formation of the group and appealed to the Municipal Chief Executive of the area to intervene in order to tackle the various challenges facing the farmers in the electoral area.

"We hope that this association will continue its efforts to support and improve the agricultural sector in the electoral Area," he said.

At the event, Mr. Edem Ackuaku, the guest speaker and the 2022 overall best farmer of the Akatsi South Municipality also called on the farmers to be united. He stressed the importance of farmers coming together to address the challenges facing the agricultural industry in the region.

Mr. Ackuaku also pledges his support towards the success of the association and promises to donate an undisclosed amount of money to the association for its obligations.

Mr. Ackuaku's message of unity resonated with many of the farmers present at the event. They recognized that working together was the only way to achieve their goals and improve their standard of living.

Mr. Vorledome, the Agric Extension officer of the area also appealed to the farmers to join heads with the leaders of the farmer's group to help resolve the challenges facing them in the sector.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Japhet Festus Gbede, the president of the Wuxor, Have, and Sremanu farmers, declared Wuxor and its enclaves the headquarters of sweet potatoes.

He conveyed the reports of cheating practices against the impoverished farmers by buyers. Therefore the symposium he noted effectively eradicates any such fraudulent activities in the aforementioned area in the future.

"This is a concerning issue that should be addressed immediately to ensure that the farmers receive fair compensation for their hard work. Cheating activities only serve to harm the local economy and discourage farmers from continuing to produce crops," he stated.

The symposium provided a platform for farmers to share ideas and discuss ways to improve their livelihoods. One of the key issues that was discussed was the need for farmers to work together to negotiate better prices for their farm produce.

Many farmers in the Wuxor, Have, Sremanu areas struggle to make a decent living due to low prices for their produce.