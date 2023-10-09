Modern Ghana logo
I was shocked when NPP changed the 'chosen' running mate in 2008 — Kennedy Agyapong reveals

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central and an aspiring flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has disclosed that he was shocked by a decision made by the party in the lead-up to the 2008 presidential election.

Speaking on NEAT FM's political show, 'Me Man Nti,' Mr Agyapong revealed his surprise at the NPP's choice of a running mate for then-presidential candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to Mr Agyapong, the NPP had initially deliberated and settled on an 'elderly Muslim,' specifically Alhaji M.N.D. Jawula, as the running mate to complement Akufo-Addo's candidacy.

He disclosed that he was in full support of the choice of running mate during engagement with some senior members of the party.

Mr Agyapong revealed that just three days after the meeting in Ghana, he came across news publications featuring images of young Muslims as potential running mates for Akufo-Addo, with no mention of the proposed elderly candidate, Alhaji M.N.D. Jawula.

He disclosed to the show’s host, Adakabre Frimpong Manso that, "Just after the meeting, three days, when I was in Ghana, I saw publications, all the pictures I saw were young Muslims, and not a single elderly man among them.

“Based on the conversations in London we focused our attention on Alhaji M.N.D. Jawula, then all of a sudden the shock came.”

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

