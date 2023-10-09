UTV attack: Journalists abused under Akufo-Addo more than ever – Sulemana Braimah

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for Africa (MFWA), has waded in on alleged NPP supporters' recent attack on UTV.

Speaking on TV3's New Day show on Monday, October 9, the media freedom advocate cited the numerous instances where journalists have suffered attacks including ModernGhana editor Mr. Emmanuel Ajarfor Abugri, Caleb Kudah of Citi TV and investigative journalist Ahmed Suale who was murdered.

Mr. Braimah observed that attacks on journalists and the use of law to abuse the media have increased under President Akufo-Addo's government compared to other 4th Republican dispensations.

This, he said, is threatening press freedom in Ghana.

He averred that “Under President Akufo Addo's watch, the law has been used to abuse journalists more than any other regime within our 4th republic.”

Some members stormed UTV's premises on October 7 and disrupted the United Showbiz live show over criticism of government by panellists like Kwame A Plus.

The NPP denied any involvement in the attack after police arrested sixteen of the alleged attackers.