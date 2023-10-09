Modern Ghana logo
One of our #FixTheCountry activists fired by his boss who abhors us, was told to go to that 'hungry Oliver villager' for job — Vormawor

Oliver Barker Vormawor, a lead convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, has lamented an alleged injustice against one of the group's members.

In a social media post on Monday, October 9, Mr. Barker Vormawor said one of their activists has been fired by his boss.

Mr. Barker Vormawor reported that the employer is a member of a certain political party who dislikes the activities of #FixTheCountry Movement.

"This morning I had a conversation with one of our activists. He has been let go by his employer. A self-acclaimed party person who abhors #FixTheCountry,” he wrote.

He revealed that the laid-off activist “was told to go to that ‘hungry Oliver villager’ for him to employ him.”

The #FixTheCountry group recently partnered with the Democracy Hub to organize the 3-day ‘OccupyJulorbiHouse’ demonstration to voice out their displeasure about the misrule and high cost of living in the country.

